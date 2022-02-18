Deepika Padukone spills the beans on Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘The Intern’ shooting

Deepika Padukone recently spilled the beans on filming for her much-anticipated film The Intern as she revealed that the shooting will start this or the next year at the latest.

The Padmaavat star is gearing up to co-produce the Bollywood adaptation of the famed Hollywood movie which will also be starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

Although, working on the project hasn’t started yet, fans are already hyped up to warmly welcome the film on box office.

Addressing the massive buzz for her upcoming film, Padukone told Mid Day, “The Intern will happen this year, or early 2023.”

She revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic affected their plans. “The third wave wasn’t anticipated, so it threw a few things off course,” she said.

For those unversed, the role was initially slated to be played by Rishi Kapoor. However, Bachchan was roped in to helm the character after Kapoor’s sudden demise in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Piku actor is making headlines with her newly-launched film Gehraiyaan, also starring Ananaya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.