Friday Feb 18 2022
Julia Fox asks netizens to leave her alone after ‘Uncut Gems’ moment goes viral

Friday Feb 18, 2022

Julia Fox opened up on getting trolled on TikTok for the way she pronounced name of her 2019 film Uncut Gems in Call Her Daddy interview.

Earlier this month, Alex Cooper quizzed Fox whether she thinks of herself as Kanye West’s muse. 

She responded, “Yeah, a little. Maybe. I think so ... I mean, I was Josh Safdie's 'muse' when he wrote Uncut Gems. Do you know what I mean? Things like that,” she expressed. 

“I think people make it seem a little more dramatic than it is,” added Fox.

However, the moment netizens came across Fox’s a bit different pronunciation, the video went viral and it soon turned into a TikTok meme.

Page Six combines a handful of these hilarious memes and shared on its Instagram page which received a reaction from the actor herself.

She commented on the post, “Omggggg I was stoned leave me alone!!!! Hahahahahah”

Julia Fox comment on Page Six post
Julia Fox comment on 'Page Six' post


