Khloé Kardashian and daughter True flaunt their love for the camera in latest selfies

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson are the stunning mother-daughter pair on the internet and their latest clicks are proof.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 37, shared adorable selfies of her and True, 3½, on her Instagram handle, leaving fans in awe.

In the shared photos, the mum opted for a refreshing, bright pink outfit and posed with a classic pout while True adorably leaned into her mother as she smiled for the camera.





The pictures were shared under the short and sweet caption that reads, "My Forever (heart emoticon)"

Earlier, True, whom the reality star shares with ex Tristan Thompson, grabbed massive attention for her luxury accessory.

In the picture, shared on her momma’s social media handle, the little munchkin wore a beige sweater and glittery pink skirt, and paired a bejeweled strawberry sprinkles donut clutch purse sitting next to her.

The attention-grabbing purse — featuring crystals, silver-toned hardware, and a metallic leather-lined interior — was priced for $4,195 on Leiber's website.

"Nothing sweeter than my girl," Kardashian wrote in the caption.