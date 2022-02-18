 
Kris Jenner explains ‘weird’ coincidence behind Kylie Jenner’s ‘222’ necklace

Kris Jenner is taking her shot at explaining the coincidence of Kylie Jenner wearing her ‘222’ necklace when she gave birth to her son Wolf Webster on February 2, 2022.

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 66-year-old socialite explained why the newborn has the best birth date.

“It was 2/2/22. That's an angel number,” she explained. “222 has always been Kylie's angel number. And a friend of hers got her a necklace with that number and she was wearing it when she gave birth. It was so weird.”

"And she's had the necklace for like five years," added the mother of six.

According to spiritualists, angel numbers are the digits that a person notices in random places which is actually a sign from angels.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and Travis Scott took to Instagram to announced birth of their second baby with a black-and-white photo of her holding the baby's hand.

