Friday Feb 18 2022
Prince Harry told he 'looks like Prince Harry' in hilarious Super Bowl fan moment

Friday Feb 18, 2022

Prince Harry faced an embarrassing encounter when parents of a famous American country singer approached him for a selfie because they thought the Duke of Sussex was a “lookalike” rather than the real deal.

It was during the NFL Super Bowl where the Duke of Sussex was spotted with a number of famous faces in the company of his cousin Princess Eugenie.

Kicking of the electric event, singer Mickey Guyton performed the US national anthem at the Sofi Stadium to mark the star of the event between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

As Mickey was returning to the VIP area following her performance her parents managed to bump into Harry.

However, her parents were unaware that the “lookalike” in front of them was actually Prince Harry and proceeded to take a selfie because of his “uncanny resemblance”.

Furthermore, her mother even asked the Duke if anyone noted how similar his looks to “Prince Harry”.

It was only after Mickey met her family did she let them know that they met the real Prince Harry.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Mickey said: "It was crazy. My parents actually met him first and took pictures of him in the suite and were like 'man, does anyone tell you, you look like Prince Harry?'

“And he took off his hat to reveal his hair and she still didn't get it until I was up in the suite and said that was actually Prince Harry. It was crazy."

