Friday Feb 18 2022
Prince Harry ‘fuming in rage’ as Duchess Camilla gears up for Queen role

Friday Feb 18, 2022

Despite Prince Harry’s silence over the matter of Duchess Camilla one day becoming Queen Consort to Prince Charles, an ex-butler believes the Duke is privately ‘livid’ and ‘stewing’.

An ex-butler known for his many years of service within the Royal Family made this claim during his interview.

The admission has been made by Paul Burrell and in his interview with Closer magazine he explained how "It’ll be like a red rag to a bull for Harry."

While it is unlikely Prince Harry ‘hates’ the Duchess, there is a possibility of there still being some feelings of "betrayal" because it was his mother who was to be crowned Queen instead.

Mr Burrell also went on to add, "[Prince Harry] will be livid. Even though he and Meghan met the news with silence, I think he’ll really have something to say about this and it’ll rehash a lot of childhood trauma."

Before concluding he also added, It’s a huge deal he signed, so he’ll have to deliver the goods and give as much personal detail as possible. "I’m sure we’ll have TV interviews from Harry and Meghan, and more bombshells, teasers and titbits leaked into the press in the build-up to the book’s release, too."

