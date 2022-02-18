 
entertainment
Friday Feb 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles, Prince William working together to 'reform' monarchy

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 18, 2022

File Footage 


Prince William and his father Prince Charles are reportedly working together on a plan to slim down the monarchy.

According to a royal insider, the duo thinks that “less people mean less drama” as they want to simplify the monarchy.

Speaking to US magazine, the source said that the pair have agreed to “guide each other” in their mutual aim to reform the royal family to a smaller European-style set up consisting of fewer members.

The Duke of Cambridge is said to be "excited about this new chapter in his life and the challenges he’ll be facing".

Meanwhile, Prince Charles is said to be confident in his eldest son who is said that he "knows what he's doing" but "will ensure that his son is up to speed the ins and outs of the royal family on a deeper level".

More From Entertainment:

‘James Bond’ star Daniel Craig thinks Queen Elizabeth is ‘very funny’

‘James Bond’ star Daniel Craig thinks Queen Elizabeth is ‘very funny’
Kristen Stewart ‘unaware’ of Prince Harry, Meghan’s move to California

Kristen Stewart ‘unaware’ of Prince Harry, Meghan’s move to California
BTS' J-Hope's birthday: Recalling his solo tracks that made fans go wow

BTS' J-Hope's birthday: Recalling his solo tracks that made fans go wow
Queen Elizabeth’s favourite food revealed

Queen Elizabeth’s favourite food revealed
Kensington Palace to exhibit rare fan photos of the royals. See them here!

Kensington Palace to exhibit rare fan photos of the royals. See them here!
BTS becomes the first Korean band to cross 1 billion streams on Spotify in 2022

BTS becomes the first Korean band to cross 1 billion streams on Spotify in 2022
Kristen Stewart says she constantly questioned where was Princess Diana's 'homie'

Kristen Stewart says she constantly questioned where was Princess Diana's 'homie'
Prince Harry told he 'looks like Prince Harry' in hilarious Super Bowl fan moment

Prince Harry told he 'looks like Prince Harry' in hilarious Super Bowl fan moment
Jake Gyllenhaal reacts to online trolls amid Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well'

Jake Gyllenhaal reacts to online trolls amid Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well'
Prince Charles ‘lacking sympathy’ for Prince Andrew: report

Prince Charles ‘lacking sympathy’ for Prince Andrew: report
Prince Andrew ‘hoping’ settlement gets ‘quiet patronages’ reinstated: report

Prince Andrew ‘hoping’ settlement gets ‘quiet patronages’ reinstated: report
‘Yellowstone’ actor Forrie J. Smith vows to not get vaccinated amid SAG Awards

‘Yellowstone’ actor Forrie J. Smith vows to not get vaccinated amid SAG Awards

Latest

view all