Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘at odds’ with Prince George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly been facing a major conflict on both ends because of their parenting ideals.



Royal expert Jennie Bond brought this news to light in an interview with OK! in it she began by addressing the ‘gruelling schedules’ they both face, and also explained how it ends up impacting their desires and parenting ideals as guardians of three young people.

Ms Bond started by sharing her wish for both Prince William and Kate to be awarded ‘a break’ of sorts, and was quoted saying, "They do need to be allowed to have a break, and particularly, their kids are so young.”

Especially considering how "Both of them are really hands-on parents and they want to be there for their kids.”

However, this new responsibility and added workload have brought conflict into their lives and Ms Bond admitted, "There is a conflict between their private life and having enough downtime with their children."

The Cambridge’s’ are known for their modern parenting values and pride themselves in helping out with homework, activities and school runs.

But with a change in their title fast approaching, they are starting to appear stretched beyond their limits, and Ms Bond fears they may struggle even more so if it continues.