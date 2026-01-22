Isabela Ferrer makes scathing comments against Justin Baldoni

Isabela Ferrer testifies against Justin Baldoni

Deposition testimony from actress Isabela Ferrer has attracted fresh attention as newly unsealed court records tied to the ongoing It Ends With Us legal surface.

Ferrer played the younger version of Blake Lively’s character in the film. Her statements include pointed allegations about director and co-star Justin Baldoni, adding another layer to a case that has already drawn significant public scrutiny.

The documents surfaced as part of Lively’s lawsuit, which she first filed in December 2024, accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and alleging that he and others were involved in a “social manipulation” campaign meant to damage her reputation.

Baldoni has denied the claims, with his legal team previously calling the accusations “serious and categorically false.” His countersuit was later dismissed.

In her deposition, Ferrer was asked how many times she witnessed behaviour on set that she felt crossed professional boundaries.

She answered plainly: “three times.”

One of the moments she described involved Baldoni allegedly referring to one of her intimate scenes as “hot,” a comment she said made her uncomfortable.

“It didn’t feel appropriate in a work environment, and given that it was not necessarily like a note of any kind to do with my acting,” Ferrer said.

“It felt out of place and strange to hear about a scene, especially a scene that is meant to be a PG scene about two young teenagers having a very innocent experience intimately.”

She added that the scene was never intended to be portrayed as such, explaining, “The way it was described in the script and kind of broken down with the intimacy coordinator is it shouldn’t have been [like this] or any term like that.”

Ferrer also recalled another scene in which a suggested change made her uneasy.

She described a kitchen moment where her co-star’s character was feeding her cookie dough, saying Baldoni suggested she lick it off the spoon in a way she felt didn’t fit the context.

“It didn’t make sense to me… given that she was 16 and in high school,” Ferrer said.

One of the most troubling claims she shared involved a conversation relayed to her later by co-star Alex Neustaedter.

According to Ferrer, Baldoni allegedly pulled Neustaedter aside and encouraged him to “get to know” her, adding a wink to the remark.

Ferrer said she interpreted that gesture as inappropriate.

The unsealed testimony arrives alongside other newly released materials connected to the case, including messages and depositions from additional cast members.

Together, they continue to shape a legal dispute that remains unresolved and closely watched.