Vanna White marries partner of 12 years John Donaldson in private wedding

Vanna White, John Donaldson married

Vanna White has quietly stepped into a new chapter of her life, revealing that she has married longtime partner John Donaldson after more than a decade together.

The Wheel of Fortune icon shared the surprise news herself, announcing the private wedding with a joyful Instagram post that immediately caught fans’ attention.

“Surprise! We got married!,” White wrote, alongside a photo capturing a sweet moment from the ceremony.

In the snap, she smiles as Donaldson carries her, both clearly relaxed and happy.

White followed up by explaining the meaning behind this major decision, writing, “John and I have been in love for more than a decade and a little while back, we wanted to make it official in a private ceremony.”

She added, “We’re excited to share this new joyful chapter in our lives with all of you,” signing off simply, “Love, Vanna and John.”

For the occasion, White wore a beaded white dress paired with silver heels, while Donaldson opted for a classic suit with a casually undone shirt, matching the low-key and personal feel of the day.

The 68-year-old TV star also marked the moment by sharing throwback photos from throughout their relationship, giving fans a glimpse into their journey together.

Warm messages quickly poured in.

The official Wheel of Fortune account commented, “Congratulations!!,” while TV producer Bellamie Blackstone added, “Congratulations!! So thrilled for you and John.”

White and Donaldson first met in 2012 at a barbecue, a meeting she once described fondly.

In a 2019 interview, she recalled thinking he was “really cute” and said they ended up talking for a long time that first night.

Over the years, she has been open about feeling secure and fulfilled without rushing into marriage, even saying in 2023 that she already felt like they were married.

Before her relationship with Donaldson, White was married to George Santo Pietro from 1990 to 2002.

They share two children, Nicholas “Nikko” and Giovanna “Gigi.” Now, after nearly 12 years of partnership, White and Donaldson have officially made it permanent, choosing to do so quietly, on their own terms.