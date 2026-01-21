Zendaya set to rule 2026 with ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Dune 3’

Zendaya might dominate this year with an impressive slate of blockbuster projects on the horizon.

The 29-year-old American actress and singer is heading into a packed 2026 that could define the biggest year of her career yet with the release of Euphoria Season 3, her fourth Spider-Man film and Dune: Part Three.

The Golden Globe Award winner will make her long-awaited return as Rue Bennett in the upcoming final season of HBO’s hit series Euphoria.

It is pertinent to note that the show’s full-length official trailer racked up a record-breaking 100 million views in just 48 hours since its release on January 14.

The sky-high response has fans speculating about just how massive viewership will be once the full season begins streaming.

Euphoria Season 3 release date

Euphoria Season 3 is scheduled to premiere on April 12, with several major changes.

The story will feature a five-year time jump, moving the characters beyond high school and into early adulthood.

In addition to Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi’s return, the new season also boasts an expanded cast of high-profile guest stars, including Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Natasha Lyonne, and Eli Roth.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day release date

Zendaya has reportedly wrapped filming on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

The film marks her fourth appearance in the Marvel franchise alongside her fiancé Tom Holland, following Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Far From Home (2019), and No Way Home (2021).

Dune: Part Three release date

Closing out the year, Zendaya will return to the sands of Arrakis in Dune 3, expected to release in December 2026.

The film serves as the final installment in Denis Villeneuve’s trilogy and adapts Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah, exploring the darker consequences of Paul Atreides’ rise to power.

The cast includes returning stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, among others.

With leading roles across some of the biggest franchises in entertainment, Zendaya’s 2026 lineup positions her for a comeback and a career peak.