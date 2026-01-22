Blake Lively, Taylor Swift had heated chat over friendship fallout: Texts reveal

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift text messages made public

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift had a heated heart-to-heart

Private text messages unsealed this week suggest that the strain between Lively and Swift began quietly, well before any public signs were there.

The exchange, included in legal documents released Tuesday ahead of a Jan. 22 summary judgment hearing in Lively’s lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, shows the longtime friends addressing a growing emotional gap in real time.

In the messages, which are not labeled with names but are described elsewhere in the filings as being between Lively and Swift, Lively reaches out first with concern.

She acknowledges feeling self-absorbed during a difficult period and worries she may have unintentionally hurt Swift.

“I have no reason to ask, but I donno [sic], I've been feeling like I should... is everything ok?” she writes, adding that husband Ryan Reynolds encouraged her to speak directly.

Lively goes on to say she wanted the chance to “be a better friend” and stresses that she doesn’t expect anything more from Swift, given how overwhelmed and busy the singer has been.

Swift replies more than an hour later with honesty, saying Lively’s instincts weren’t off.

She tells her friend she has been “exhausted in every avenue of my life” and noticed “a little bit of a shift” in how Lively had been communicating, particularly amid what she refers to as “a lot of Justin stuff.”

Swift explains that while Lively’s messages were kind, they sometimes felt impersonal.

“It felt like I was reading a mass corporate email sent to 200 employees,” she writes, before adding that she missed “my funny, dark, normal-speaking friend.” Swift reassures her, “You don't need to apologize. Just come back please.”

Lively responds hours later, admitting the feedback hit home.

She says she’s become “digitally paranoid” and realized she’d been texting “like I'm writing. Not like me talking.”

She attributes that change to feeling deeply misunderstood and shaken by her experience, writing plainly, “This f---ing guy and what he did to me gave me an identity crisis. Legitimately.”

The actress also shares that what hurt most wasn’t her critics, but friends she believed were allies who quietly disappeared.

That fear, she admits, likely caused her to overcompensate with those who stayed. Lively ends by thanking Swift, apologising “to you... to me and to our kids,” and venting her anger: “F--- that guy and f--- his whole gaggle of supervillains.”

The exchange occurred just days before Swift wrapped her Eras Tour, with Lively closing on a supportive note about being excited for Swift to finally be done with “suitcases, constant sinus infections and torn up kneecaps.”

Sources have previously said the friendship grew complicated amid Lively’s legal battle with Baldoni, whom she has accused of sexual harassment and retaliation, allegations he turned down.

The newly revealed texts offer a rare, candid look at how that turmoil spilled into one of Hollywood’s most talked-about friendships.