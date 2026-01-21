Why Kylie Jenner's family thinks Timothee Chalamet is 'perfect' for her?

Kylie Jenner's beau Timothee Chalamet has earned his place in the Kardashian-Jenner clan

Timothee Chalamet has received glowing reviews from everyone in Kylie Jenner’s family, as they move into the next phase of their relationship.

While the couple has sparked marriage speculations, they aren't married yet, but they have been living together as a married couple with the reality star’s kids, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

Soon after Kylie’s dad, Caitlyn Jenner, shared his love for the Marty Supreme star, another insider shared more details about their relationship, with Us Weekly.

“Kylie has never dated someone like him and it’s been refreshing because they have a very easy chill relationship. They basically live together at this point. Kylie will stay at his house when she doesn’t have the kids, or when she wants to be in the city, and he spends a lot of time at her house in Hidden Hills,” they told the outlet.

The source shared that Stormi and Aire too love the Dune actor, and spend a lot of time with him.

As for the Khy founder’s sisters and Kris, they “have really embraced him. He always has a spot at the table for every holiday and is included in all of their plans. They all really like him for her and think he has brought out a softer side to Kylie.”

Despite the chill pace of their relationship, the mom of two also loves the glam side of their life as she supports him through the award season, and is his “biggest cheerleader.”