Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni drama unveils Ben Affleck, Matt Damon's stance

Blake Lively drags Ben Affleck and Matt Damon into Justin Baldoni legal war

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s It Ends With Us lawsuit has brought new details to light, involving many famous names, including Taylor Swift, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon.

The recently submitted email records revealed that the Gossip Girl alum reached out to her co-star Affleck, as well as Damon, while she was having conflicts with Baldoni, over the movie.

According to the documents, Lively asked the Good Will Hunting star to watch her edit of the film and give his opinion.

“I’ve just come out the other side (well almost) of the most upsetting experience I’ve ever had on a movie,” the Simple Favor actress wrote in an email obtained by Us Weekly.

She continued, “The making of doc of this film would be more interesting than the movie could ever be. It’s like if Wild Wild Country, Fyre Festival and Going Clear had a baby with The Room … Room also works though.”

Lively referenced Baldoni as “the chaotic clown” instead of mentioning him by name, and claimed that everyone he hired to work with is “in a cult.”

Lively’s email to Damon was also included in the filing, which read, “This movie nearly killed me. The director/costar/producer/financier/head of the studio (yes all one person) had zero experience, but the good news is he also has no taste, and an enormous ego, but only because he’s in a cult and believes he’s our century’s prophet,” Lively wrote. “I wish even one of these things was hyperbole.”

Damon’s alleged reply to Lively affirmed that he would offer any help she needed. Swift had a similar reaction to her friend’s emails and seemed to offer full support.