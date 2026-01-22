How does Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow manage ‘anxiety'?

Gwyneth Paltrow talks about 'anxiety'

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about how she copes with anxiety, offering an honest and relatable look at the routines and mindset that help her manage it while living life in the public eye.

During an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Jan. 21, the Oscar-winning actress responded directly to a fan who asked, “How do you manage anxiety?”

Paltrow didn’t claim to have a perfect solution. Instead, she acknowledged that anxiety is something she still lives with.

“I can't really avoid anxiety, but I try to temper it with remembering things I am grateful for, breathing deeply, going for a walk, and shouting at the bushes (it helps) and being good to myself,” she shared.

The Goop founder also addressed questions about burnout and overfunctioning, admitting she hasn’t mastered that either.

“I have avoided neither,” she said, adding that she’s working on making changes this year by prioritising sleep and setting clearer boundaries around work.

While she described herself as both “over functioned and burnt out,” Paltrow noted that she’s aware there’s still work to be done.

Her comments build on what she has shared previously about her mental health.

On a November 2025 episode of her goop podcast, Paltrow said she believes she has “a bit of ADD,” which can pull her in multiple directions and leave her feeling ungrounded.

She also spoke about how being in the spotlight for decades has taken a toll.

“I've lived a very intense life in the public eye for a really, really long time,” she explained, adding that constant exposure to opinions and criticism has affected her nervous system.

Paltrow also connected her recent anxiety to physical changes.

“I think also my hormonal phase of life, I have a lot of anxiety for the very first time in my life,” she said, describing it as partly physiological, psychological, emotional, and tied to public life.

She believes hormonal changes, including estrogen dominance, play a role.

To support her mental health, Paltrow said she works with therapists, including a nervous system specialist, and finds comfort at home.

She described getting “healing from my family, from my kids and my husband,” emphasizing that managing anxiety is an ongoing process rather than a quick fix.