 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Kardashian-Jenner sisters unfollow Kanye West on social media

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Kardashian-Jenner sisters unfollow Kanye West on social media
Kardashian-Jenner sisters unfollow Kanye West on social media

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s entire family has unfollowed her ex husband Kanye West on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have unfollowed Kanye West a day after Kim Kardashian did so.

Kim, who is in the process of divorce with Kanye West, unfollowed him on Instagram after he shared private messages between them and his furious rants aimed at Pete Davidson, the new boyfriend of the reality TV star.

Kris Jenner, the mother of Kardashian-Jenner sisters is the only who still follows the US rapper on Instagram.

Kanye West, 44 has used his massive platform to target Pete Davidson, the 28-year-old comedian and actor Kardashian has been dating.

He has deleted a number of his posts including a screenshot from a thread with Kardashian, who texts the rapper that he is "creating a dangerous and scary environment."

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian posts adorable pic of kids Chicago and Psalm, leaves internet in awe

Kim Kardashian posts adorable pic of kids Chicago and Psalm, leaves internet in awe
Scott Eastwood recalls Brad Pitt stopped 'volatile' confrontation with Shia LeBeouf

Scott Eastwood recalls Brad Pitt stopped 'volatile' confrontation with Shia LeBeouf
Princess Eugenie could move to US for 'vibrant life' inspired by Prince Harry: Report

Princess Eugenie could move to US for 'vibrant life' inspired by Prince Harry: Report
Wendy Williams’ producers ‘livid’ over Instagram PR move: ‘Why not the show?’

Wendy Williams’ producers ‘livid’ over Instagram PR move: ‘Why not the show?’
Rob Kardashian makes shocking move in Blac Chyna assault lawsuit care

Rob Kardashian makes shocking move in Blac Chyna assault lawsuit care
Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev rejects playboy label: ‘I just met some girls’

Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev rejects playboy label: ‘I just met some girls’
Chrissy Teigen shares a glimpse into the realities of mom life: ‘Why’d I do this’

Chrissy Teigen shares a glimpse into the realities of mom life: ‘Why’d I do this’
Elon Musk new mystery girlfriend finally revealed!

Elon Musk new mystery girlfriend finally revealed!
Jennifer Aniston 'Friends' salad winning hearts on internet! Here's the recipe

Jennifer Aniston 'Friends' salad winning hearts on internet! Here's the recipe
Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze break off their relationship

Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze break off their relationship
Kajol cheers for mother-in-law on her birthday

Kajol cheers for mother-in-law on her birthday
Priyanka Chopra pens emotional note for her late father on parents’ marriage anniversary

Priyanka Chopra pens emotional note for her late father on parents’ marriage anniversary

Latest

view all