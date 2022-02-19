 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Holland mother requested more 'toilet breaks' for son on Spider-Man set

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Tom Holland mother requested more toilet breaks for son on Spider-Man set
Tom Holland mother requested more 'toilet breaks' for son on Spider-Man set

Tom Holland is sharing an amusing antic from his first time on the Spider Man set.

Speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Holland revealed that his mother made a special call to the movie makers, requesting them to give him more toilet breaks while filming.

"On the first movie, I remember we were shooting this sequence on the stack on the Washington Monument, and I was in the suit for days at a time, sort of 11 hours [a day] and I was young, and wanted to impress the studio, and didn't want them to think I needed [bathroom] breaks," Holland began.

"I remember calling my mom up on our daily phone calls, and I was like, 'Mom, I'm really struggling, I'm working every day, and because I wear the suit, I can't go to the bathroom,' " he continued. "And then two days later the producer came up to me and was like, 'How are your kidneys?' "

Holland then revealed his producers asked if his kidneys were fine "Well, your mom called us…" they later quipped.

"Yeah, so my mom called up the biggest studio in the world and was like, 'Give my son more toilet breaks!' " added Holland, inviting laughter from the hosts.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fans react to Duke’s security battle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fans react to Duke’s security battle
Kim Kardashian says her matching cars are 'prized posessions' in $32M LA home

Kim Kardashian says her matching cars are 'prized posessions' in $32M LA home
Prince William’s romantic Valentine’s Day gift for Kate Middleton revealed

Prince William’s romantic Valentine’s Day gift for Kate Middleton revealed
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice back Prince Andrew as he settled lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice back Prince Andrew as he settled lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre
Kelly Clarkson files to legally change her name, wants THIS moniker instead

Kelly Clarkson files to legally change her name, wants THIS moniker instead
Beyoncé and Zendaya to team up for remake of 1959 classic film ‘Imitation of Life’

Beyoncé and Zendaya to team up for remake of 1959 classic film ‘Imitation of Life’
Kanye West takes Kim Kardashian 'petition to be legally single' in court

Kanye West takes Kim Kardashian 'petition to be legally single' in court
Tom Holland does not have house with Zendaya in London: 'Completely false'

Tom Holland does not have house with Zendaya in London: 'Completely false'
Paul McCartney announces 14-date US tour, first live shows since 2019

Paul McCartney announces 14-date US tour, first live shows since 2019
Comedian thinks Meghan and Harry snubbed him over a joke they didn't like

Comedian thinks Meghan and Harry snubbed him over a joke they didn't like
Kanye West targets Kim Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner

Kanye West targets Kim Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner
Alexandra Daddario stuns in tennis outfit

Alexandra Daddario stuns in tennis outfit

Latest

view all