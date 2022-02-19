 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William’s romantic Valentine’s Day gift for Kate Middleton revealed

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Prince William’s romantic Valentine’s Day gift for Kate Middleton revealed
Prince William’s romantic Valentine’s Day gift for Kate Middleton revealed

Duke of Cambridge Prince William’s romantic Valentine’s Day gift to his wife Kate Middleton had surprised the Duchess, according to media reports.

The Express UK, quoting US Weekly, reported that the future king surprised Kate Middleton with a ‘huge box of 50 roses on Valentine’s Day.

“He (Prince William) handwrote the most romantic message in his card, praising her for being such a wonderful wife and mother.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children Prince George, Louis, and Princess Charlotte also helped out on the day and presented ‘handmade Valentine's cards’ to their mom which they made at their school.

The Queen’s grandson and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011 after eight years of dating.

More From Entertainment:

Spice Girls invited to perform at Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Spice Girls invited to perform at Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fans react to Duke’s security battle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fans react to Duke’s security battle
Kim Kardashian says her matching cars are 'prized posessions' in $32M LA home

Kim Kardashian says her matching cars are 'prized posessions' in $32M LA home
Eminem claps back at Rudy Giuliani in ‘Lose Yourself’ spoof on ‘Late Show’

Eminem claps back at Rudy Giuliani in ‘Lose Yourself’ spoof on ‘Late Show’
Tom Holland mother requested more 'toilet breaks' for son on Spider-Man set

Tom Holland mother requested more 'toilet breaks' for son on Spider-Man set
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice back Prince Andrew as he settled lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice back Prince Andrew as he settled lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre
Kelly Clarkson files to legally change her name, wants THIS moniker instead

Kelly Clarkson files to legally change her name, wants THIS moniker instead
Beyoncé and Zendaya to team up for remake of 1959 classic film ‘Imitation of Life’

Beyoncé and Zendaya to team up for remake of 1959 classic film ‘Imitation of Life’
Kanye West takes Kim Kardashian 'petition to be legally single' in court

Kanye West takes Kim Kardashian 'petition to be legally single' in court
Tom Holland does not have house with Zendaya in London: 'Completely false'

Tom Holland does not have house with Zendaya in London: 'Completely false'
Paul McCartney announces 14-date US tour, first live shows since 2019

Paul McCartney announces 14-date US tour, first live shows since 2019
Comedian thinks Meghan and Harry snubbed him over a joke they didn't like

Comedian thinks Meghan and Harry snubbed him over a joke they didn't like

Latest

view all