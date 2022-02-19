Prince William’s romantic Valentine’s Day gift for Kate Middleton revealed

Duke of Cambridge Prince William’s romantic Valentine’s Day gift to his wife Kate Middleton had surprised the Duchess, according to media reports.



The Express UK, quoting US Weekly, reported that the future king surprised Kate Middleton with a ‘huge box of 50 roses on Valentine’s Day.

“He (Prince William) handwrote the most romantic message in his card, praising her for being such a wonderful wife and mother.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children Prince George, Louis, and Princess Charlotte also helped out on the day and presented ‘handmade Valentine's cards’ to their mom which they made at their school.

The Queen’s grandson and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011 after eight years of dating.