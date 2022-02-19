 
Eminem claps back at Rudy Giuliani in ‘Lose Yourself’ spoof on ‘Late Show’
Eminem’s Lose Yourself spoof on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has a perfect response to Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s attacks at the rapper for taking the knee at Super Bowl halftime on February 13.

During his conversation on 777 WABC, Giuliani lashed out at the Rap God hit-maker’s interest in free speech as he told him to ‘go to another country’.

In response to the attorney’s latest remarks, Colbert staged a parody performance on his show on Thursday. 

 “Look, his skull’s not hairy/ Teeth fake, thrice-ly married/ The leakage on his cheekage is scary/ Probably sherry/ He’s drunk, but on the surface he looks, well, drunk/ He’s not hiding it, hope he doesn’t whip out his junk/ Like that one scene/ So obscene, he reached for peen,” rapped the fake Shady on the famed 2002 track’s beats.

Watch here:


