Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fans react to Duke’s security battle

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s fans have reacted to his court battle against the UK Home Office over security provisions.



The royal couple’s fans shared their pride in Prince Harry as his lawyer told a London court Friday that the UK ‘will always be his home.’

One fan commented, “Very proud of Prince Harry. He is acting more like a king and leader every day.”

Another fan said, “So proud!”

“#PrinceHarry We stand with you always,” said another fan of the Duke.

A lawyer for Prince Harry told a London court Friday that the UK "will always be his home", appealing a government refusal to provide the British royal with police protection even if he pays for it.

Harry and wife Meghan lost their UK taxpayer-paid protection when they quit frontline royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.

The Duke of Sussex, who was not in court on Friday, is seeking a judicial review after the interior ministry declined his request to pay himself for UK police protection.

Harry´s bid for a review of the Home Office decision not to allow him police protection was filed in September, but permission for a full hearing has not yet been granted or denied.