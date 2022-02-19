Kajol cheers for mother-in-law on her birthday

Bollywood star Kajol extended love and sweet wishes to her mother-in-law Veena Devgan, who is celebrating her birthday today.



Sharing a sweet photo with Veena Devgan, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor said, “When u marry a Man U don’t only marry him. It’s his whole family as well. So here’s a cheer to someone who has always been there for me and on many days I feel more married to than even my husband.

“Happy happy birthday to this awesome woman. Veena Devgan,” Kajol concluded.

Veena Devgan is an Indian film producer and the mother of famous actor Ajay Devgn.



Veena was born on 19th February 1948.