Saturday Feb 19 2022
‘Gangubai Kathiawadi:’ Ajay Devgn delivers impressive dialogues as Rahim Lala in new glimpse

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

While fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Alia Bhatt’s highly-anticipated film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, the makers have dropped an intriguing glimpse from the film, featuring Ajay Devgn as mafia King – Rahim Lala.

The Singham star, who is all set to take the centre stage with his stunning transformation into a mafia lord, has raised the excitement among fans as he shared a sneak peek of Rahim Lala from the upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial.


Sharing the video on Instagram, the Driysham actor wrote, "Imaan. Dharam. Dhanda. Aa rahe hai hum 6 dino mein." Watch the video here."

The trailer features an injured, young girl Gangu (played by Alia) is seeking help from Rahim, who is a powerful figure in the Bombay’s area Kamathipura. The teaser also shows Rahim dubs Gangu as the ‘mafia queen’.


The Gully Boy actress also shared the snippet on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, “RAHIM LALA - BAMBAI KA RAJA, aa rahe hai 6 dino mein (followed by fire emoticons)”

Besides Alia and Ajay, Gangubai Kathiawadi cast includes actors like Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Bhargava Pahwa in supporting roles. The film is all set to release theatrically on 25th February, 2022.

