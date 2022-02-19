Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev rejects playboy label: ‘I just met some girls’

Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev official addresses the allegations made against him by his alleged victims in a first-ever interview.

The interview with Inside Edition is slated for a full release in two days as a two-part chat on Feb 21 and 22 respectively.

This will also be his first-ever response to all the allegations made against him by his victims.

In a teaser released by the outlet, Leviev can be heard saying, “I was just a single guy that wanted to meet some girls on Tinder.”

However, in an extract by Entertainment Weekly, he completely rejected the label of swindler and revealed that he “is just a simple man.”

The alleged con man was quoted telling the publication, “They present it as a documentary but in truth. It’s like a complete made-up movie.

For those unversed with the documentary, The Tinder Swindler tells the story of a man who disguised himself with various aliases is more widely known by the name of Leviev.

He would often tell people he is the son of an Israeli diamond billionaire and while he has been found out to be a fraud, and banned from Tinder he only served 14 months in jail and is currently living the high life as a businessperson.