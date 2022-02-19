Farhan Akhtar, Shibani are officially married!: See Pics

Farhan Akhtar has officially tied the knot today with Shibani Dandekar!

The duo’s first wedding photo was posted by a paparazzo account.

Shibani looks ravishing in a red outfit along with a veil in the first leaked picture. Farhan is wearing an all black suit.

They wedding took place in Javed Akhtar's Khandala home Sukoon. Earlier today, Hrithik Roshan, bride’s sisters Anusha & Apeksha Dandekar and bestfriend Rhea Chakraborty were captured arriving at the wedding venue.





Reports were making rounds on the internet that the couple might get married today, and they turned out to be true.



The couple had their mehndi celebrations yesterday and now they are officially husband and wife.

The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor’s wedding was announced by father Javed Akhtar. He said in an interview with Bombay Times, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain (the rest of the preparations for the wedding) that is being taken care of by the wedding planners.”