 
Showbiz
Saturday Feb 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani are officially married!: See Pics

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani are officially married!: See Pics
Farhan Akhtar, Shibani are officially married!: See Pics

Farhan Akhtar has officially tied the knot today with Shibani Dandekar!

The duo’s first wedding photo was posted by a paparazzo account.

Shibani looks ravishing in a red outfit along with a veil in the first leaked picture. Farhan is wearing an all black suit.

They wedding took place in Javed Akhtar's Khandala home Sukoon. Earlier today, Hrithik Roshan, bride’s sisters Anusha & Apeksha Dandekar and bestfriend Rhea Chakraborty were captured arriving at the wedding venue.

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani are officially married!: See Pics


Farhan Akhtar, Shibani are officially married!: See Pics

Reports were making rounds on the internet that the couple might get married today, and they turned out to be true.

The couple had their mehndi celebrations yesterday and now they are officially husband and wife.

The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor’s wedding was announced by father Javed Akhtar. He said in an interview with Bombay Times, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain (the rest of the preparations for the wedding) that is being taken care of by the wedding planners.”

More From Showbiz:

Ranveer Singh joins Machine Gun Kelly and others for NBA All-Star: Watch

Ranveer Singh joins Machine Gun Kelly and others for NBA All-Star: Watch
Ananya Panday is all set to begin shoot of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ from March

Ananya Panday is all set to begin shoot of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ from March
‘Gangubai Kathiawadi:’ Ajay Devgn delivers impressive dialogues as Rahim Lala in new glimpse

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi:’ Ajay Devgn delivers impressive dialogues as Rahim Lala in new glimpse

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Mehendi: Team bride dances to ‘Mehndi laga k Rakhna’

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Mehendi: Team bride dances to ‘Mehndi laga k Rakhna’
Ali Noor is nothing but 'deeply sorry' over sexual assault allegations

Ali Noor is nothing but 'deeply sorry' over sexual assault allegations
Kangana Ranaut’s collaboration with Ekta Kapoor puts nepotism in spotlight again

Kangana Ranaut’s collaboration with Ekta Kapoor puts nepotism in spotlight again
Sussanne Khan goes chic in casual crop top, drops latest mirror selfie

Sussanne Khan goes chic in casual crop top, drops latest mirror selfie
Singer Ali Noor of 'Noori' accused of sexual harassment

Singer Ali Noor of 'Noori' accused of sexual harassment
Siddhant Chaturvedi once stood in line ‘all day’ for fake ‘Josh 2’ auditions

Siddhant Chaturvedi once stood in line ‘all day’ for fake ‘Josh 2’ auditions
Alia Bhatt says goodbye to Berlin post the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ premiere, see pics

Alia Bhatt says goodbye to Berlin post the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ premiere, see pics
Deepika Padukone is working on her father Prakash Padukone’s biopic

Deepika Padukone is working on her father Prakash Padukone’s biopic
Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in Sudhir Mishra's ‘Afwaah’ alongside Bhumi Pednekar

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in Sudhir Mishra's ‘Afwaah’ alongside Bhumi Pednekar

Latest

view all