Sunday Feb 20 2022
Queen Elizabeth braces for another attack as Prince Harry starts lawsuit

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly started preparing for another bumpy ride as monarch, following news that Prince Harry is bringing his own suit against the Home Office, in a bid to secure police security for his family's future UK trips.

 The presenter and host for Sky News, Kay Burley has penned this scathing call out against Prince Harry, in a bid to remind him of what's more important this year.

The host has penned this short clap back in response to news of Prince Harry taking legal action against the Home Office, in an attempt to get police-awarded protection for him, Meghan Markle, Archie and baby Lilibet for their future trips back to the UK.

The basic premise of her note, which has been posted to Twitter, details a yearning to look out for the Queen’s health amid her health fears, and her upcoming Jubilee celebrations.

The tweet is short and sweet but captures the hosts’ exasperated plea candidly.

The same post even serves as a reminder to Prince Harry and is urging him to take up his fight at a later date because, "Oh Harry, is your grandmother not having to deal with enough, young man."

