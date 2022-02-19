 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 19 2022
Andrew Garfield thinks he is 'far too old' to be a Spider Man: Read on

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Andrew Garfield recently teamed up with his predecessor Tobey Maguire and the newest kid on the block Tom Holland, for the latest edition of the Spiderman franchise.

Amid all this, The Social Network actor opened up about his thoughts on reprising his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

During The Graham Norton Show, the actor shared, via ET Canada, "It was a stupid thing to do and a really scary thing to attempt especially in the costume – a 38-year-old should not be in Spandex! I’m far too old to be playing Spider-Man but they asked me back, which was the sweetest thing ever."

Garfield also revealed his initial reaction to being nominated for an Oscar with his performance in Tick, Tick… BOOM!

"When they announced it, I thought, ‘Gosh, this would be nice if it happened and I kind of owned it for the first time in my life.’"

The Mainstream actor went on and added, "You get to a certain age, and you think you would like it to happen. I do care, and it’s wonderful, really, really lovely."

Garfield also expressed his admiration for the character Jonathan Larson in the critically acclaimed film and shared, "What I love about it is that he wrote it to reclaim his artistry and calling. If he hadn’t carried on in the face of rejection and failure, he would have left the world so much less rich, and I find that deeply moving." 

Fans are eagerly waiting for Garfield to win his first Academy Award and will be sitting at the edge of their seats while watching Oscars 2022 on March 28.

