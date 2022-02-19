 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian shows off her daughter North’s artwork in home tour

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Kim Kardashian shows off her daughter North’s artwork in home tour
Kim Kardashian shows off her daughter North’s artwork in home tour

Kim Kardashian gave her fans a look at her daughter North’s artwork and since then fans cannot stop gushing.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum recently gave a tour of her home for Vogue's latest instalment of their Objects of Affection video series. Amid all this she showed her daughter’s paintings, leaving fans in awe.

"She's a really, really good artist, and she loves to paint," Kardashian said of her 8-year-old daughter.

Holding up a few of her works, including one she shared on Instagram a little over a year ago, Kardashian shared that North "does little paintings for me like this wolf. She did do one of our bearded dragon."

Kardashian even showed a drawing North did in her room while sick with COVID-19. The piece featured a girl with two buns on the top of her head and fangs for teeth.

"It's a charcoal," the SKIMS mogul said, referencing the piece. "Maybe that was just her emo mood."

"I love seeing the personality and the moods and everything that she goes through and is feeling. It's really been an amazing hobby of hers," Kardashian noted.

Kardashian's love for her children is on full display in her home, as she also showed off cute scrapbooks she has for her four children — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm 2½ — whom she shares with Kanye West.


More From Entertainment:

Andrew Garfield thinks he is 'far too old' to be a Spider Man: Read on

Andrew Garfield thinks he is 'far too old' to be a Spider Man: Read on
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan tests positive for Covid-19 in Dubai hours after leaving Pakistan

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan tests positive for Covid-19 in Dubai hours after leaving Pakistan
Justin Bieber hits San Diego to kick start his 'Justice World Tour'

Justin Bieber hits San Diego to kick start his 'Justice World Tour'
Lily James and Michael Shuman make their relationship social media official: see pics

Lily James and Michael Shuman make their relationship social media official: see pics
Prince Andrew may attempt ‘rehabilitation’ with promise to fight human trafficking

Prince Andrew may attempt ‘rehabilitation’ with promise to fight human trafficking
Sarah Ferguson seen frazzled following Prince Andrew’s settlement

Sarah Ferguson seen frazzled following Prince Andrew’s settlement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned Netlfix ‘could pull the plug’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned Netlfix ‘could pull the plug’
Prince Harry contradicted over private security bid: ‘He never offered to pay’

Prince Harry contradicted over private security bid: ‘He never offered to pay’
Britney Spears plans to help other victims after conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears plans to help other victims after conservatorship Battle
Simon Cowell says son Eric, 8, coached him before proposal to Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell says son Eric, 8, coached him before proposal to Lauren Silverman
BTS’ Jungkook leaves BLACKPINK’s Lisa behind with biggest Spotify debut

BTS’ Jungkook leaves BLACKPINK’s Lisa behind with biggest Spotify debut
Kanye West makes over $2.2mn in 24 hours: Here’s how

Kanye West makes over $2.2mn in 24 hours: Here’s how

Latest

view all