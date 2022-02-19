Kim Kardashian shows off her daughter North’s artwork in home tour

Kim Kardashian gave her fans a look at her daughter North’s artwork and since then fans cannot stop gushing.



The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum recently gave a tour of her home for Vogue's latest instalment of their Objects of Affection video series. Amid all this she showed her daughter’s paintings, leaving fans in awe.

"She's a really, really good artist, and she loves to paint," Kardashian said of her 8-year-old daughter.

Holding up a few of her works, including one she shared on Instagram a little over a year ago, Kardashian shared that North "does little paintings for me like this wolf. She did do one of our bearded dragon."



Kardashian even showed a drawing North did in her room while sick with COVID-19. The piece featured a girl with two buns on the top of her head and fangs for teeth.

"It's a charcoal," the SKIMS mogul said, referencing the piece. "Maybe that was just her emo mood."

"I love seeing the personality and the moods and everything that she goes through and is feeling. It's really been an amazing hobby of hers," Kardashian noted.

Kardashian's love for her children is on full display in her home, as she also showed off cute scrapbooks she has for her four children — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm 2½ — whom she shares with Kanye West.



