 
pakistan
Saturday Feb 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Maryam Nawaz attends PML-N MPA Sania Ashiq's wedding in Lahore

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz attended the wedding ceremony of party MPA Sania Ashiq.

The pictures of the ceremony have been surfacing on social media and several party members were spotted including MPA Hina Parvez Butt and Azma Bukhari.

In the pictures, Maryam Nawaz could be seen wearing an elegant red long dress and paired it with red heels. 

She complimented the look by wearing traditional jewellery and a clutch. Maryam completed her look with a bright red lip colour.

PML-N leader Maryam congratulated Sania and her husband Abu Bakar. 

The bride wore an off-white coloured lehnga with long red kameez boasted with golden embroidery. 

In terms of makeup, Sania opted to go for smokey-eyes with nude lip colour. She completed the look by wearing golden and red coloured jewellery. 

Meanwhile, the groom wore a black sherwani and teamed it with a red headdress.

— Thumbnail image: Instagram

More From Pakistan:

From army chief to soldier, all behind PM Imran Khan: Fawad Chaudhry

From army chief to soldier, all behind PM Imran Khan: Fawad Chaudhry
CM Murad blames 'economic downturn' for rise in Karachi street crimes

CM Murad blames 'economic downturn' for rise in Karachi street crimes
Sending unsolicited 'good morning' texts to unacquainted women fall under harassment: Kashmala Tariq

Sending unsolicited 'good morning' texts to unacquainted women fall under harassment: Kashmala Tariq
Qandeel Baloch murder case: Maleeka Bokhari says state reviewing 'legal options'

Qandeel Baloch murder case: Maleeka Bokhari says state reviewing 'legal options'
Govt proposes changes in electoral, social media defamation laws

Govt proposes changes in electoral, social media defamation laws
Shahbaz Sharif, Jahangir Tareen met secretly to discuss anti-PTI strategy: sources

Shahbaz Sharif, Jahangir Tareen met secretly to discuss anti-PTI strategy: sources
Ukraine crisis: Dialogue is the right way to go forward, says Pakistan

Ukraine crisis: Dialogue is the right way to go forward, says Pakistan
IHC CJ says judges can not be threatened

IHC CJ says judges can not be threatened
Mohsin Baig case: AGP denies filing reference against Islamabad judge

Mohsin Baig case: AGP denies filing reference against Islamabad judge
We have required numbers for no-trust motion, says Rana Sanaullah

We have required numbers for no-trust motion, says Rana Sanaullah
Belgium, Pakistan agree to optimise military-to-military ties: ISPR

Belgium, Pakistan agree to optimise military-to-military ties: ISPR
Scholarship portal to ensure timely resolution of students' complaints: PM Imran

Scholarship portal to ensure timely resolution of students' complaints: PM Imran

Latest

view all