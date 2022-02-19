Maryam Nawaz attends PML-N MPA Sania Ashiq's wedding in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz attended the wedding ceremony of party MPA Sania Ashiq.



The pictures of the ceremony have been surfacing on social media and several party members were spotted including MPA Hina Parvez Butt and Azma Bukhari.

In the pictures, Maryam Nawaz could be seen wearing an elegant red long dress and paired it with red heels.

She complimented the look by wearing traditional jewellery and a clutch. Maryam completed her look with a bright red lip colour.



PML-N leader Maryam congratulated Sania and her husband Abu Bakar.

The bride wore an off-white coloured lehnga with long red kameez boasted with golden embroidery.

In terms of makeup, Sania opted to go for smokey-eyes with nude lip colour. She completed the look by wearing golden and red coloured jewellery.

Meanwhile, the groom wore a black sherwani and teamed it with a red headdress.

— Thumbnail image: Instagram