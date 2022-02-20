 
Sunday Feb 20 2022
Prince Harry called wealthy VIP who waves his wallet

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

By turning his back on royal life, Prince Harry has made his choice and he should stop bleating and accept the consequences, said Daily Mail in its editorial referring to the Duke of Sussex's petition seeking police protection.

In a strongly worded editorial, the pro-monarchy newspaper said, "Prince Harry really does need to understand what "stepping back from royal life actually means".

It said, "Although his dual title and blood connection to the royal family remain, he is in almost all other respects a private citizen. As such he has no entitlement to routine police protection when he visits this country."

Daily Mail said apart from Prince William, none of the Queen's other grandchildren receive it. "Why should he. He's not a working royal."

The editorial read, "Scotland Yard officers have better things to do than act as glorified private security guards for any wealthy VIP who waves his wallet."

"Harry claims he doesn't feel safe in this country Then let him do what every other nervous celebrity does and hire a commercial firm. They wouldn't be entitled to carry guns, but the chances of that being necessary are vanishingly slim." 

