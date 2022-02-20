 
entertainment
Outrage sparks after Prince Charles steps out in public after battling Covid-19

Prince Charles is accused of putting others in danger over his first public royal engagement after battling Covid-19 for the second time. 

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales and the Princess Royal presented the Queen’s Anniversary Prizes for higher and further education during a ceremony at St James’s Palace on Thursday.

During the event Prince Charles seemed in high spirits as he was smiling when drinking tea from a saucer as he spoke to guests with his royal sibling Anne.

While he was certainly enjoying his return to normal life following a period of self-isolation, fans and critics began to condemn the Prince of Wales for not wearing a mask, especially since this was the second time he contracted the virus.

One angry user wrote: "Covid no 2 & no mask... why?"

A second commenter raised the same concern and said: "If his 5 day quarantine is over, shouldn’t he remain masked to protect others?!?"

Another person commented: "I'm not being funny but I wouldn't want to shake Charles's hand after having covid. In fact, I wouldn't want to shake anyone's anymore".

Many also came to his defence stating that he was not entitled to wear a mask after testing negative. 

