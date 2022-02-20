 
Prince Andrew visited Queen Elizabeth at Windsor secretly: Here’s why

Prince Andrew secretly visited his mother Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle every night last week to discuss his future role in the royal family.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince Andrew, who celebrated his 62nd birthday on Saturday, also discussed with the Queen his £12 million Virginia Giuffre settlement.

The Duke of York lives five miles away from the Windsor Castle.

The report, citing a source, also claimed that Prince Andrew has extended an apology to the Queen over the scandal.

According to the royal insider, Andrew 62, realizes the seriousness of the matter and the 'the damage it has done to the monarchy.'

He visited the Queen in the nights as he has been very careful and trying to keep out of the sight.

Prince Andrew and his longtime accuser Virginia Giuffre settled the assault lawsuit for an undisclosed sum last week.

