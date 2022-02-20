Billie Eilish sets Madison Square on fire during ‘Happier Than Ever’ tour: see pics

Billie Eilish is making waves with her recent show at one of the most iconic arenas in the world - Madison Square, amidst her Happier Than Ever tour.

Taking to Instagram Story, the 20-year-old singer shared a glimpse of her and brother Finneas Baird O’Connell staging some stunning performances for a sold out crowd on Friday night.

The much-awaited show was supposed to take place two years ago before coronavirus pandemic broke out and the tour was postponed.



The Grammy-winning singer recently found herself in a heated controversy when Kanye West demanded an apology from Eilish for allegedly calling out Travis Scott and targeting the Astroworld tragedy.



The Donda rapper also threatened that he will pull out his Coachella performance if Eilish doesn’t issue an apology.

West’s statement came after the singer stopped her Atlanta concert mid-way to help a concert-goer get an inhaler who was having trouble breathing.