Sunday Feb 20 2022
Lizzo unveils official trailer for ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' Amazon show

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Lizzo unveils official trailer for ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' Amazon show

Lyricist and body positive advocate Lizzo has just announced plans for a brand new reality TV show titled Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

The series is set to release on March 25th on Amazon Prime and will feature a search to scout confident, talented women in an eight-part quest.

For this unique quest Lizzo aims to better the lives of girls suffering from the world’s unrealistic beauty standards, mainly because “Girls that look like me don’t get representation,” and it's “time to pull up my sleeves and find them myself.”

Check it out below:



