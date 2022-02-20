 
Victoria Beckham, David Beckham celebrate 17th birthday of son Cruz

British singer, songwriter and fashion designer Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham marked their son Cruz Beckham’s 17th birthday on Sunday.

The Mama singer took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with Cruz to wish him a very happy birthday.

She wrote, “Happy birthday Cruzie!! We love u so much!!!! So many kisses!! @cruzbeckham” followed by a heart emoji.

David Beckham also turned to the Facebook-owned app and shared a heartfelt birthday note for the son.

The former soccer player said, “Happy Birthday big boy x we love you and that cheeky personality. keep being you, love you Cruzie” followed by numerous heart emoticons.


