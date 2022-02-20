Kate Middleton hilariously asked if she was Prince William's 'assistant'

Kate Middleton was left in giggles when she asked if she was Prince William's "assistant".

The future Queen proved that she is the most down-to-earth royal in The Firm when she and Prince William paid an official visit to an old age home in Cardiff in August last year.

The pair got more than expected when they met resident Joan Drew-Smith who asked Prince William: "Is that your assistant?"

Her question left the Duchess of Cambridge in laughter as she handled the situation humourously saying to Prince William: "Well, I am your assistant".

She added: "I have been for a long time!"

It was also reported that the pair also entertained as virtual bingo caller during a video link appearance in lockdown.

Joan then famously said that the royal bingo game "wasn’t as good as it should have been" - the Duke said: "Hello Joan, do you remember we did the bingo with you? You said we weren’t very good!"

"Yes," she replied. "You did a bloody [expletive] job."

Her blunt response left the couple in stitches.