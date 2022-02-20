 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton hilariously asked if she was Prince William's 'assistant'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Kate Middleton hilariously asked if she was Prince Williams assistant

Kate Middleton was left in giggles when she asked if she was Prince William's "assistant".

The future Queen proved that she is the most down-to-earth royal in The Firm when she and Prince William paid an official visit to an old age home in Cardiff in August last year.

The pair got more than expected when they met resident Joan Drew-Smith who asked Prince William: "Is that your assistant?"

Her question left the Duchess of Cambridge in laughter as she handled the situation humourously saying to Prince William: "Well, I am your assistant".

She added: "I have been for a long time!"

It was also reported that the pair also entertained as virtual bingo caller during a video link appearance in lockdown.

Joan then famously said that the royal bingo game "wasn’t as good as it should have been" - the Duke said: "Hello Joan, do you remember we did the bingo with you? You said we weren’t very good!"

"Yes," she replied. "You did a bloody [expletive] job."

Her blunt response left the couple in stitches. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hint at returning to UK

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hint at returning to UK
Pregnant Rihanna dazzles in casual outfit as she steps out with A$AP Rocky

Pregnant Rihanna dazzles in casual outfit as she steps out with A$AP Rocky
Prince Andrew could be £7million richer if he forfeits his official residence

Prince Andrew could be £7million richer if he forfeits his official residence
Sweden’s Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel forced to deny divorce rumours

Sweden’s Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel forced to deny divorce rumours

Princess Charlene of Monaco doing ‘much better’ amid mystery health scare

Princess Charlene of Monaco doing ‘much better’ amid mystery health scare
Kanye West might face criminal charges in battery case: claims police source

Kanye West might face criminal charges in battery case: claims police source
Victoria Beckham, David Beckham celebrate 17th birthday of son Cruz

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham celebrate 17th birthday of son Cruz
Khloe Kardashian drops glimpse of ‘girls day’ out with True Thompson, Chicago West

Khloe Kardashian drops glimpse of ‘girls day’ out with True Thompson, Chicago West
Queen Elizabeth finally gets exciting news days after Prince Andrew settled Virginia Giuffre lawsuit

Queen Elizabeth finally gets exciting news days after Prince Andrew settled Virginia Giuffre lawsuit
Pressure mounts on Prince Andrew after Epstein's bud Jean-Luc Brunel’s suicide

Pressure mounts on Prince Andrew after Epstein's bud Jean-Luc Brunel’s suicide
Bella Thorne sends love to her ‘Parisian princess’ Kaili on her birthday

Bella Thorne sends love to her ‘Parisian princess’ Kaili on her birthday
Kate Middleton is 'really bad' at this particular crafty skill

Kate Middleton is 'really bad' at this particular crafty skill

Latest

view all