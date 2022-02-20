Princess Charlene of Monaco doing ‘much better’ amid mystery health scare

Princess Charlene has been receiving specialised treatment for 'extreme fatigue' at a confidential location

Princess Charlene of Monaco is reportedly doing ‘much better’ as her recovery from a mystery illness continues, her husband Prince Albert of Monaco shared on Thursday, February 17.

Prince Albert shared a health update about wife Charlene with local newspaper Monaco-Matin, saying, “Princess Charlene is doing much better, and I hope she will be back in the Principality very soon.”

The comment came about three weeks after the last update about Princess Charlene’s health, in which she was said to be recuperating in a “satisfying and very encouraging way” despite needing to stay in a clinic for ‘several more weeks.’

In late November 2021, a source close to the Palace told AFP that Princess Charlene was receiving specialised treatment for extreme fatigue at a confidential location outside the principality.

Prince Albert himself confirmed the same to People at the time, saying, “She was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn't face official duties, life in general or even family life.”

Charlene needed surgery in South Africa in September after collapsing as the result of complications stemming from an ear, nose and throat infection.