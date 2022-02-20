 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Sweden’s Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel forced to deny divorce rumours

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Crown Princess of Sweden, Victoria, and husband Daniel issued a rare statement to deny divorce rumours
Crown Princess of Sweden, Victoria, and husband Daniel issued a rare statement to deny divorce rumours

Victoria, the Crown Princess of Sweden, and her husband Prince Daniel, shared a rare social media statement to deny rumours of a divorce between them.

The Swedish royals took to their official page on Saturday to dismiss speculation about their marriage, saying that while they would normally ignore the rumours, they were forced to respond to ‘protect’ their family.

“It has come to our attention that there are widespread negative rumours about our private relationship. Allegations are being spread about betrayal in the relationship and an impending divorce,” the couple’s joint statement said.


They went on to add, “Normally, we do not comment on rumours and speculation. But in order to protect our family, we wish to make it clear, once and for all, that the rumours that are now spreading are completely unfounded.”

The rare statement from the otherwise private royals shocked not just the Swedish public but also royal enthusiasts worldwide.

Princess Victoria and Daniel first met a swanky gym owned by the prince and tied the knot eight years later in June 19, 2010. They share two children; Princess Estelle, 9, and Prince Oscar, 5. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hint at returning to UK

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hint at returning to UK
Pregnant Rihanna dazzles in casual outfit as she steps out with A$AP Rocky

Pregnant Rihanna dazzles in casual outfit as she steps out with A$AP Rocky
Prince Andrew could be £7million richer if he forfeits his official residence

Prince Andrew could be £7million richer if he forfeits his official residence
Princess Charlene of Monaco doing ‘much better’ amid mystery health scare

Princess Charlene of Monaco doing ‘much better’ amid mystery health scare
Kanye West might face criminal charges in battery case: claims police source

Kanye West might face criminal charges in battery case: claims police source
Victoria Beckham, David Beckham celebrate 17th birthday of son Cruz

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham celebrate 17th birthday of son Cruz
Khloe Kardashian drops glimpse of ‘girls day’ out with True Thompson, Chicago West

Khloe Kardashian drops glimpse of ‘girls day’ out with True Thompson, Chicago West
Queen Elizabeth finally gets exciting news days after Prince Andrew settled Virginia Giuffre lawsuit

Queen Elizabeth finally gets exciting news days after Prince Andrew settled Virginia Giuffre lawsuit
Pressure mounts on Prince Andrew after Epstein's bud Jean-Luc Brunel’s suicide

Pressure mounts on Prince Andrew after Epstein's bud Jean-Luc Brunel’s suicide
Bella Thorne sends love to her ‘Parisian princess’ Kaili on her birthday

Bella Thorne sends love to her ‘Parisian princess’ Kaili on her birthday
Kate Middleton is 'really bad' at this particular crafty skill

Kate Middleton is 'really bad' at this particular crafty skill
Alec Baldwin ‘under threat’ as ‘Rust’ victim’s family slaps lawsuit

Alec Baldwin ‘under threat’ as ‘Rust’ victim’s family slaps lawsuit

Latest

view all