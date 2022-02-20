Sweden’s Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel forced to deny divorce rumours

Crown Princess of Sweden, Victoria, and husband Daniel issued a rare statement to deny divorce rumours

Victoria, the Crown Princess of Sweden, and her husband Prince Daniel, shared a rare social media statement to deny rumours of a divorce between them.

The Swedish royals took to their official page on Saturday to dismiss speculation about their marriage, saying that while they would normally ignore the rumours, they were forced to respond to ‘protect’ their family.

“It has come to our attention that there are widespread negative rumours about our private relationship. Allegations are being spread about betrayal in the relationship and an impending divorce,” the couple’s joint statement said.





They went on to add, “Normally, we do not comment on rumours and speculation. But in order to protect our family, we wish to make it clear, once and for all, that the rumours that are now spreading are completely unfounded.”

The rare statement from the otherwise private royals shocked not just the Swedish public but also royal enthusiasts worldwide.

Princess Victoria and Daniel first met a swanky gym owned by the prince and tied the knot eight years later in June 19, 2010. They share two children; Princess Estelle, 9, and Prince Oscar, 5.