Sunday Feb 20 2022
Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Prince Andrew could be £7million richer if he forfeits his official residence, Royal Lodge.

The money will be given in return for refurbishment work he paid on the property.

The news comes after the disgranced prince faces calls to leave his 31-bedroom house following his out-of-court settlement with his sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre.

It is expected that the Duke of York could use the money to pay off loans to the Queen as well as anyone who lent him money for his case. 

Royal expert Margaret Holder said: “The compensation would give Andrew a potential source of funding to repay loans to the Queen and anybody else who would lend him the money.

“If he were to move to another smaller, more modest and more distant property, he wouldn’t be seen quite so often and would be a greater distance from Windsor Castle.”

