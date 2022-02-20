 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 20 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’ wraps filming

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

The Game of Thrones prequel spinoff House of the Dragon might be coming sooner than we thought
The 'Game of Thrones' prequel spinoff 'House of the Dragon' might be coming sooner than we thought

The Game of Thrones prequel spinoff House of the Dragon might be coming sooner than we thought!

According to George R.R. Martin, the author of book A Song of Ice and Fire which the mega-hit series GoT is based on, revealed that the show has officially wrapped filming in a blog post on Thursday, February 17.

Taking to his personal blog, Martin, 73, wrote, “Exciting news out of London — I am informed that shooting has WRAPPED for the first season. Yes, all ten episodes.”

He went on to share that he has seen rough cuts from a few of the episodes, and he’s “loving them”.

Martin went on to add, “Of course, a lot more work needs to be done. Special effects, colour timing, score, all the post production work. But the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific. I hope you will like them as much as I do.”

While filming has wrapped up, Martin shared that a release date has not been finalised yet.

“So when will you see it, you ask? When will the dragons dance? I wish I could tell you. Lots of work remains to be done, as I said, and covid makes planning difficult. This spring? Unlikely. Maybe summer? Could be. Fall? Who knows? You'll know when we do,” he quipped.

House of the Dragon is based on the Targaryen house and features events that took place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. 

More From Entertainment:

Cate Blanchett set to receive Chaplin Award by Lincoln Center

Cate Blanchett set to receive Chaplin Award by Lincoln Center
Victoria’s Secret hires viral TikTok star Remi Bader as brand ambassador

Victoria’s Secret hires viral TikTok star Remi Bader as brand ambassador
Channing Tatum almost rejected ‘Magic Mike 3’ for THIS reason

Channing Tatum almost rejected ‘Magic Mike 3’ for THIS reason
Nick Cannon breaks silence over rumors of baby no. 9

Nick Cannon breaks silence over rumors of baby no. 9
Adele’s postponed residency is ‘set’ to reschedule this summer: reports

Adele’s postponed residency is ‘set’ to reschedule this summer: reports
Prince Harry would have talked about 'royal situation' to 'wise' Eugenie in US

Prince Harry would have talked about 'royal situation' to 'wise' Eugenie in US
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hint at returning to UK

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hint at returning to UK
Rihanna dazzles in casual outfit as she steps out with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna dazzles in casual outfit as she steps out with A$AP Rocky
Victoria Beckham misses out as David Beckham treats his kids to ski trip: pics

Victoria Beckham misses out as David Beckham treats his kids to ski trip: pics
Prince Andrew could be £7million richer if he forfeits his official residence

Prince Andrew could be £7million richer if he forfeits his official residence
Sweden’s Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel forced to deny divorce rumours

Sweden’s Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel forced to deny divorce rumours

Princess Charlene of Monaco doing ‘much better’ amid mystery health scare

Princess Charlene of Monaco doing ‘much better’ amid mystery health scare

Latest

view all