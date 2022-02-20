‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’ wraps filming

The 'Game of Thrones' prequel spinoff 'House of the Dragon' might be coming sooner than we thought

The Game of Thrones prequel spinoff House of the Dragon might be coming sooner than we thought!

According to George R.R. Martin, the author of book A Song of Ice and Fire which the mega-hit series GoT is based on, revealed that the show has officially wrapped filming in a blog post on Thursday, February 17.

Taking to his personal blog, Martin, 73, wrote, “Exciting news out of London — I am informed that shooting has WRAPPED for the first season. Yes, all ten episodes.”

He went on to share that he has seen rough cuts from a few of the episodes, and he’s “loving them”.

Martin went on to add, “Of course, a lot more work needs to be done. Special effects, colour timing, score, all the post production work. But the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific. I hope you will like them as much as I do.”

While filming has wrapped up, Martin shared that a release date has not been finalised yet.

“So when will you see it, you ask? When will the dragons dance? I wish I could tell you. Lots of work remains to be done, as I said, and covid makes planning difficult. This spring? Unlikely. Maybe summer? Could be. Fall? Who knows? You'll know when we do,” he quipped.

House of the Dragon is based on the Targaryen house and features events that took place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.