 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Adele’s postponed residency is ‘set’ to reschedule this summer: reports

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Adele’s postponed residency is ‘set’ to reschedule this summer: reports
 Adele’s postponed residency is ‘set’ to reschedule this summer: reports

Adele is not going to make her fans wait that long as her postponed Las Vegas residency is expected to reschedule any time between June and September this year.

The Hello hit-maker called off her much-awaited shows at Caesars Palace’s The Colosseum on January 20, just a day before the event. She dropped a tears-filled video to inform her fans that her show ‘isn’t read’ due to pandemic.

Now the reports are hinting at the potential reschedule of her performances as a slot is being decided for Adele to take the stage after Keith Urban’s residency. 

Urban's show will go on until June 18, following Los Stewart’s who is expected to take over the venue in September. 

“That is the scheduling that would make the most sense,” an insider told The Sun.

“Talks are ongoing at the moment, and the hope is that Adele’s rearranged dates will be agreed very soon,” it added.

“She has made it clear that next year is not an option, and everyone is keen to lock the dates in,” the source said.

More From Entertainment:

Alec Baldwin purchases farmhouse retreat in Vermont amid ‘Rust’ scandal

Alec Baldwin purchases farmhouse retreat in Vermont amid ‘Rust’ scandal
Adriana Lima announces her pregnancy with a cute video

Adriana Lima announces her pregnancy with a cute video
Cate Blanchett set to receive Chaplin Award by Lincoln Center

Cate Blanchett set to receive Chaplin Award by Lincoln Center
Britain in a frenzy as Queen Elizabeth tests positive for covid-19

Britain in a frenzy as Queen Elizabeth tests positive for covid-19
Victoria’s Secret hires viral TikTok star Remi Bader as brand ambassador

Victoria’s Secret hires viral TikTok star Remi Bader as brand ambassador
Channing Tatum almost rejected ‘Magic Mike 3’ for THIS reason

Channing Tatum almost rejected ‘Magic Mike 3’ for THIS reason
Nick Cannon breaks silence over rumors of baby no. 9

Nick Cannon breaks silence over rumors of baby no. 9
Prince Harry would have talked about 'royal situation' to 'wise' Eugenie in US

Prince Harry would have talked about 'royal situation' to 'wise' Eugenie in US
‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’ wraps filming

‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’ wraps filming
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hint at returning to UK

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hint at returning to UK
Rihanna dazzles in casual outfit as she steps out with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna dazzles in casual outfit as she steps out with A$AP Rocky
Victoria Beckham misses out as David Beckham treats his kids to ski trip: pics

Victoria Beckham misses out as David Beckham treats his kids to ski trip: pics

Latest

view all