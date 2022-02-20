BTS' Jungkook’s 'Stay Alive' (Prod. Suga) makes history on UK’s Official Singles Chart

 
BTS member Jungkook’s Stay Alive continues to rule over fans hearts as the song, produced by Suga, has become the first and only Korean OST to rank on UK’s Official Singles Chart.

The much-loved track, which was unveiled on February 11, managed to climb up on the 88th spot on the Top 100 list from February 18 to 22. 

The list includes both streaming and download performance of song.

Moreover, the OST, which has been recorded for the K-pop group's web-toon 7 Fates: CHAKO, also landed 5th top most spot in the UK Official Single Sales Top 100 Chart along with a promising rank on Single Download Top 100 Chart for the mentioned time.

Previously, Stay Alive became the fastest song by any Korean solo artist to rank No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs chart in around 80 different regions. 

