Dave Chappelle teases upcoming comedy specials post 'transphobic' show

Dave Chappelle and Netflix continue strengthening their ties as the controversial comedian announced four new comedy specials after his The Closer show was branded as 'transphobic' in October 2021.

According to the comedian’s statement, the series of upcoming special has been titled as Chappelle’s Home Team.

The first show, featuring Nathaniel Martin Stroman, will premiere on the OTT platform on February 28.

Opening up about the upcoming shows, Chappelle expressed, “I’ve been doing this a long time and comedians like Quake and Donnell are not only friends but have inspired my own career.”

“Anyone in the comedy community knows these names and knows their time to shine is long overdue. I am proud to be a part of this moment,” he said.

Last year, the comedian landed in hot waters after his October’s special was criticised for attacking transgender movement and a few segments of the show faced backlash for being ‘transphobic.'