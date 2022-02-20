 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Dave Chappelle teases upcoming comedy specials post 'transphobic' show

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

 
Dave Chappelle teases upcoming comedy specials post transphobic show
Dave Chappelle teases upcoming comedy specials post 'transphobic' show

Dave Chappelle and Netflix continue strengthening their ties as the controversial comedian announced four new comedy specials after his The Closer show was branded as 'transphobic' in October 2021.

According to the comedian’s statement, the series of upcoming special has been titled as Chappelle’s Home Team.

The first show, featuring Nathaniel Martin Stroman, will premiere on the OTT platform on February 28.

Opening up about the upcoming shows, Chappelle expressed, “I’ve been doing this a long time and comedians like Quake and Donnell are not only friends but have inspired my own career.”

“Anyone in the comedy community knows these names and knows their time to shine is long overdue. I am proud to be a part of this moment,” he said.

Last year, the comedian landed in hot waters after his October’s special was criticised for attacking transgender movement and a few segments of the show faced backlash for being ‘transphobic.'

More From Entertainment:

Former model Cheslie Kryst remembered at Memorial Service

Former model Cheslie Kryst remembered at Memorial Service
Prince Harry slammed for ‘American brash behavior’ in dealings with UK Home Office

Prince Harry slammed for ‘American brash behavior’ in dealings with UK Home Office
BTS' Jungkook’s 'Stay Alive' (Prod. Suga) makes history on UK’s Official Singles Chart

BTS' Jungkook’s 'Stay Alive' (Prod. Suga) makes history on UK’s Official Singles Chart
BTS’ J-Hope receives special birthday wish from Beyoncé

BTS’ J-Hope receives special birthday wish from Beyoncé
Alec Baldwin purchases farmhouse retreat in Vermont amid ‘Rust’ scandal

Alec Baldwin purchases farmhouse retreat in Vermont amid ‘Rust’ scandal
Adriana Lima announces her pregnancy with a cute video

Adriana Lima announces her pregnancy with a cute video
Cate Blanchett set to receive Chaplin Award by Lincoln Center

Cate Blanchett set to receive Chaplin Award by Lincoln Center
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19
J-Hope reminisces over his mixtape ‘Hope World’: ‘Those were the days’

J-Hope reminisces over his mixtape ‘Hope World’: ‘Those were the days’
BTS’ V shares advice for ARMYs feeling bored in covid-19 isolation

BTS’ V shares advice for ARMYs feeling bored in covid-19 isolation
Victoria’s Secret hires viral TikTok star Remi Bader as brand ambassador

Victoria’s Secret hires viral TikTok star Remi Bader as brand ambassador
Channing Tatum almost rejected ‘Magic Mike 3’ for THIS reason

Channing Tatum almost rejected ‘Magic Mike 3’ for THIS reason

Latest

view all