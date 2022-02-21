Justin Bieber tests positive for Covid, postpones US tour dates

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has postponed some of his US tour dates after testing positive for Covid-19.



The Yummy singer opened the Justice World Tour on Friday in San Diego, with wife Hailey Baldwin among the thrilled fans in the audience.

Shortly after, it was announced that his concert in Las Vegas, due to take place today, would be postponed over a coronavirus outbreak in the team.

The 27-year-old musician, according to TMZ, found out that he contracted coronavirus on Saturday – but his rep shared an update on his health and explained that he is feeling okay.

It is unclear when Justin first became ill, and whether his upcoming shows in Arizona and LA this week will be rescheduled. He was due to perform in Vegas later today, before the postponement was confirmed in a statement.

‘Due to positive Covid results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas,’ it read.



‘Justin is, of course, hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority.

‘The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible.

‘The rescheduled date for Las Vegas will be Tuesday, June 28. Tickets for the original show will be honoured. Refunds available at point of purchase.’

Justin Bieber worked hard for the shows, and he was restless to wow his fans around the world.