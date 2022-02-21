 
Prince Harry has no plan to step aside for Princess Anne and Prince Edward

Prince Harry has no plan to step aside for Princess Anne and Prince Edward

Prince Harry is domiciled in Britain and is eligible to serve the Queen as one of the four Counsellors of State, according to report in a British newspaper that said the Duke will keep his UK address.

Royal fans are reacting to the news and several of them said on social media that Prince Andrew and Harry need to be removed as Counsellors of State.

"Princess Anne and Prince Edward would make great Counsellors of State. They are dutiful, loyal to the monarch, the UK and Commonwealth. There are no two better candidates," wrote a user.

Another said "So wrong that Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are Counsellors of State. The law should be changed so that Princess Anne becomes one."

Royal biographer Angela Levin also backed the demand by retweeting a post calling for the removal of Prince Harry and Andrew as Counsellors of State.

