Monday Feb 21 2022
Monday Feb 21, 2022

Fans voice support for Chris Noth as he returns to social media

Two months after four women accused Chris Noth of sexual assault, the actor returned to social media.

Taking to Instagram, the "And Just Like That..." star celebrated is two young son.

Noth shared a shot of 14-year-old son Orion during a basketball game. On Saturday, he paid tribute to his younger son, Keats, in honor of his second birthday. The actor shares the boys with wife Tara Wilson.

Several commenters voiced support for Noth, leaving messages like, "Welcome back to Insta Chris. I believe you."

Noth denied sexual assault accusations  saying his encounters with two women in 2004 and 2015 were consensual.

Noth plays the romantic partner Mr. Big, or Big, in the HBO television series and its new sequel “And Just Like That.”

Two women, using pseudonyms, described sexual incidents with him in Los Angeles and New York in 2004 and 2015.

