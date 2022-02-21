Boris Johnson wishes Queen a swift recovery from Covid-19

Boris Johnson wishes Queen swift recovery from Covid-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has wished Queen Elizabeth II a swift recovery from coronavirus and a rapid return to vibrant good health.



"I´m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health," the PM said on Twitter.

Queen tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday but her symptoms are "mild" and she intends to continue with light duties at her Windsor Castle residence.

"Buckingham Palace confirm that the queen has today tested positive for Covid," a statement from the palace said.

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week," it said.