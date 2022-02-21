 
Showbiz
Monday Feb 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2022: ‘Shershaah’ wins Best Film, check winners list

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 21, 2022

Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2022: ‘Shershaah’ wins Best Film, check winners list
Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2022: ‘Shershaah’ wins Best Film, check winners list

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 was held in Mumbai on Sunday. The prestigious ceremony honored the biggest talent of the year.

Ranveer Singh bagged Best Actor award for his performance Kabir Khan’s ’83, while Film of the Year award goes to Pushpa: The Rise.

The star-studded event was attended by several prominent stars of the industry including, veteran actor Asha Parekh, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Kiara Advani, and others.

Here is the complete list of all the winners:

Film of the Year Pushpa: The Rise

Best Film Shershaah

Best Actor – Ranveer Singh

Best Actress – Kriti Sanon

Best Director – Ken Ghosh

Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry – Asha Parekh

Best Actor in Supporting Role – Satish Kaushik

Best Actress in Supporting Role – Lara Dutta

Best Actor in a Negative Role – Aayush Sharma

Critics Best Film – Sardar Udham

Critics Best Actor – Sidharth Malhotra

Critics Best Actress – Kiara Advani

People’s Choice Best Actor – Abhimanyu Dassani

People’s Choice Best Actress – Radhika Madan

Best Debut – Ahan Shetty

Best International Feature Film Another Round

Best Web Series Candy

Best Actor in Web Series – Manoj Bajpayee

Best Actress in Web Series – Raveena Tandon

Television Series of the Year Anupama

Best Actor in Television Series – Shaheer Sheikh

Best Actress in Television Series – Shraddha Arya

Most Promising Actor in Television Series – Dheeraj Dhoopar

Most Promising Actress in Television Series – Rupali Ganguly

Best Short Film Pauli

Best Playback Singer Male – Vishal Mishra

Best Playback Singer Female – Kanika Kapoor

Best Cinematographer – Jayakrishna Gummadi

More From Showbiz:

Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad visits his family over lunch

Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad visits his family over lunch
Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Jeh

Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Jeh
It’s a wrap! Taapsee Pannu finishes filming her upcoming film ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’

It’s a wrap! Taapsee Pannu finishes filming her upcoming film ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’
Hrithik Roshan grooves to ‘Senorita’ with Farhan Akhtar at his wedding: Watch

Hrithik Roshan grooves to ‘Senorita’ with Farhan Akhtar at his wedding: Watch

Netflix approves first original web series from Pakistan?

Netflix approves first original web series from Pakistan?

Deepika Padukone opens up about her character in ‘Gehraiyaan’

Deepika Padukone opens up about her character in ‘Gehraiyaan’
‘In trouble again as usual:’ Twinkle Khanna says she has ‘foot in the mouth disease'

‘In trouble again as usual:’ Twinkle Khanna says she has ‘foot in the mouth disease'

Kangana Ranaut warns about 'papa ki pari' Alia Bhatt's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Kangana Ranaut warns about 'papa ki pari' Alia Bhatt's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
Atif Aslam breaks the internet with his musical tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar

Atif Aslam breaks the internet with his musical tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar
Qandeel Baloch murder case: key accused released from jail

Qandeel Baloch murder case: key accused released from jail
Shilpa Shetty shares inspiring note on ‘forgiveness’: See post

Shilpa Shetty shares inspiring note on ‘forgiveness’: See post
Anushka Sharma applauds Delhi man for being kind to injured stray dog :Watch

Anushka Sharma applauds Delhi man for being kind to injured stray dog :Watch

Latest

view all