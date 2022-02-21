 
Larsa Pippen drops insight into true cause of fight with Kim Kardashian

Larsa Pippen finally speaks out about her friendship with Kim Kardashian and what led to its demise back when the reality TV star was still married to Kanye West.

The star bore it all in a candid chat on a The Real Housewives of Miami episode.

She started off by saying, “I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything.”

“Basically was the demise of our relationship. I knew too much, I was a problem, and so, whatever. That’s kind of what happened.”

However, with Kanye West out of the picture, it seems the duo have started to mend their bond, and in a chat with ET Pippen echoed similar sentiments and admitted, “Honestly, Kim and I are in a good place.”

“I love them, I love her. I wish nothing but great things for them. I feel like they wish nothing but great things for me.”

