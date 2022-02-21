 
Monday Feb 21 2022
Abhishek Bachchan to star in R Balki’s next as cricket coach

Monday Feb 21, 2022

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is all set to play the role of a cricket coach for R Balki’s next, sources.

As per a report published in The Times of India, the movie features Abhishek, Saiyami Kher, and Shabana Azmi in the lead. And now the recent update has delved into details about the star's role in the cricket drama.

The Bob Biswas actor will be seen playing the role of a cricket coach to Saiyami. Although official confirmation is yet to be made in this regard, if the reports turned out to be true, it will be the first time that Abhishek will be seen playing such a role on the big screen in a different avatar.

Meanwhile, Abhishek is also working on the next season of the much-talked-about Breathe: Into The Shadows. Also starring Nithya Menen and Amit Sadh in the lead, the team had begun shooting for the new season in October 2021 and had got the fans excited. 

Sharing a pic with his team on social media, Abhishek wrote, “The face-off continues as we gear up for a new season of BreatheIntoTheShadows #BreatheOnPrime."

