 
entertainment
Monday Feb 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Courteney Cox reveals co-star Matthew Perry’s ‘struggle’ during ‘Friends’

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 21, 2022

Friends star Courteney Cox recently opened up about her co-star Matthew Perry’s off-screen struggles
'Friends' star Courteney Cox recently opened up about her co-star Matthew Perry’s off-screen struggles

Friends star Courteney Cox in a recent interview opened up about her co-star Matthew Perry’s off-screen struggles during filming of the 90’s classic.

Talking to The Sunday Times, Cox revealed that that Perry ‘struggled for a while’ while filming he show because of the pressure he put on himself to be funny.

“That was a lot of pressure he put on himself. That's a lot to think how much he relied on that for his own self-worth,” shared Cox, 57.

She went on to assure fans that Perry is doing much better now, saying, “He's just struggled for a while. I think he's doing great now.”

The comments come almost a year after the cast of Friends, including Cox, Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc got together for a one-off reunion special where fans pointed out Perry’s slurred speech.

During the show, Perry himself admitted to his struggles during filming, saying, “For me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn't laugh.” 

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber enjoyed Super Bowl with Hailey, Kendall Jenner before Covid diagnosis

Justin Bieber enjoyed Super Bowl with Hailey, Kendall Jenner before Covid diagnosis
British royals’ harsh work schedule exposed by ex-butler: report

British royals’ harsh work schedule exposed by ex-butler: report
Paul McCartney set to make history as oldest Glastonbury headliner at 80

Paul McCartney set to make history as oldest Glastonbury headliner at 80
Khloe Kardashian looks drop-dead gorgeous in skin-fitted brown dress, see pics

Khloe Kardashian looks drop-dead gorgeous in skin-fitted brown dress, see pics
Experts question Prince Andrew’s motive for settlement: ‘Something to hide?’

Experts question Prince Andrew’s motive for settlement: ‘Something to hide?’
Kanye West announces live-streaming of ‘Donda 2’ concert

Kanye West announces live-streaming of ‘Donda 2’ concert
Larsa Pippen drops insight into true cause of fight with Kim Kardashian

Larsa Pippen drops insight into true cause of fight with Kim Kardashian
BTS receives Gold TikTok Creator Award: 'Big Hit Music' confirms

BTS receives Gold TikTok Creator Award: 'Big Hit Music' confirms
BTS’ Suga ‘tired of’ repeated questions in interviews replies: ‘Whats this?’

BTS’ Suga ‘tired of’ repeated questions in interviews replies: ‘Whats this?’
Jennifer Lopez on ‘Marry Me’: ‘Every Moment Was Like Baring My Soul’

Jennifer Lopez on ‘Marry Me’: ‘Every Moment Was Like Baring My Soul’
BTS’ V feels ‘grateful’ for concern by international ARMYs: ‘You’re sweet’

BTS’ V feels ‘grateful’ for concern by international ARMYs: ‘You’re sweet’
Piers Morgan shares his worries for Queen Elizabeth after Covid diagnosis

Piers Morgan shares his worries for Queen Elizabeth after Covid diagnosis

Latest

view all